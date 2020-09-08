STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Issues Pretrial Order Clarifying Parameters of Stay in Proceedings

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has issued an order clarifying parameters of a stay in the litigation, saying that the deadlines for all filings has been officially tolled.

In Pretrial Order No. 218 regarding the stay and tolling of deadlines, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted that the stay could last until Nov. 2, “or it could be lifted earlier, and it is counsel’s obligation to track developments with respect to the stay.”

According to the MDL Judge, the ...

Associated Documents

Pretrial Order



