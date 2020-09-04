STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Mexican Eatery Says COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses Insured

MIAMI — A Miami Mexican restaurant has sued Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to suspend full operations in compliance with COVID-19 civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Sept. 1, Catrina Dadeland LLC maintains that the temporary loss of its property for its intended use qualifies as a “direct physical loss.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to temporarily cease dine-in operations. Catrina Dadeland says that ...

