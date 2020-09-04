STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Dog Groomer Sues Massachusetts Bay for COVID-19 Coverage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio, Texas, dog grooming salon has sued Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it suffered “physical loss or damage.”

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Sanbuco Inc. d/b/a Happy Hound Grooming contends that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic caused it to suffer “a physical loss of the insured property, and alternatively, damage to the insured property and suspension of the business.”

Also named as defendants are Governor ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login