STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wash. Hotel Owner Sues Fireman’s Fund for COVID-19 Losses

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane, Wash., hotel owner has sued Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. for losses it sustained when it was forced to close four of its five facilities due to a lack of business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on Sept. 1, Worthy Hotels Inc. says it has sustained “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by the policy.

Worthy owns The Historic Davenport, The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Grand, The Davenport Lusso and The Centennial by ...

