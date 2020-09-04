STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Spine & Joint Facilities Say COVID-19 Caused Physical Loss, Damage

PHILADELPHIA — The owners of 13 Philadelphia-area medical facilities have sued Continental Casualty Co. for coverage of losses they sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic required them to stop performing all non-emergency procedures.

In a Sept. 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the facilities, which specialize in brain, spine and joint injuries, and sports medicine, contend that Continental Casualty Co. and its parent company, CNA Financial Corp. are obligated to pay under the policy’s Business Income and Extra Expense provisions.

Plaintiffs are Delaware Valley Management, LLC T/A ...

