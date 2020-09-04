STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Pa. School District Files Suit Against Environmental Insurer for Water Contamination Remediation Costs

PHILADELPHIA –– A school district has filed a complaint against its environmental insurers, contending that the company has refused to reimburse it for costs related to remediation of a water well contaminated with giardia.

In the Sept. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the school district argued that it was entitled to an award of bad faith damages including “sums for remediation expense wrongfully withheld by Ironshore, interests, costs, treble damages, attorneys’ fees and other such relief.”

The Pocono Mountain School District filed the underlying lawsuit against its environmental insurer, Ironshore Specialty ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login