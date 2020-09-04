STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

S&N Faces Design Defect, Warning Claims in Ohio Federal Knee System Action

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has allowed a lawsuit targeting Smith & Nephew's total knee system to proceed, finding the plaintiff adequately alleged that the device’s design caused it to wear out prematurely, and that the manufacturer failed to warn his surgeon of the risks.

In a Sept. 2 order, Judge Walter H. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further ruled that the plaintiff may amend his manufacturing defect claim to specify how the Journey II Total Knee System was defectively manufactured.

Rollin Tomlin underwent a total knee replacement in 2015, in ...

