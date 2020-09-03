STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Integrand Receiver Agrees to Arbitrate $56 Million Hurricane Damage Reinsurance Dispute

BOSTON — The receiver of Integrand Assurance Co. has dropped its appeal of a ruling sending its $56 million reinsurance action to arbitration and has agreed to arbitrate with a group of defendant reinsurers, including Everest Reinsurance Co. and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London.

According to the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals docket, Integrand voluntarily dismissed its appeal on Aug. 11.

Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, causing significant damage to the island’s infrastructure, properties and businesses, many of which were without electricity and could not operate. Puerto Rico was declared an emergency zone. Twelve days ...

Registered User Login