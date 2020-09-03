STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Hotel Owner Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused Physical Damage

CINCINNATI — The owner of seven midwestern hotels has sued The Travelers Indemnity Company of America in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cease or strictly limit its operations.

In a class action complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Aug. 28, CERES LLC contends that the government orders triggered coverage under the policy’s Civil Authority provision because they caused physical loss of insured property.

“COV1D-19's actual or suspected physical presence at or in the vicinity ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login