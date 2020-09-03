STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Technology Company Zebra Sues Factory Mutual for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A provider of mobile enterprise computing products and services has sued Factory Mutual Insurance Co. for coverage of millions of dollars in losses caused by supply chain disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a Sept. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Zebra Technologies Corp. maintains that its policy covers “increased shipping costs, loss of business and extra expenses due to orders by civil authorities, and loss of business and extra expenses incurred by Zebra due to supply chain disruptions affecting Zebra’s customers and suppliers.” ...

Associated Law Firms

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login