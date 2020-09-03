STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Caterer Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused Insured Property Damage

MIAMI — A Miami caterer has sued Scottsdale Insurance Co. to recoup business interruption losses arising from government closure orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that coverage under the Civil Authority provision of its policy has been triggered.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Sept. 2, Mena Catering Inc. contends that state and local government orders requiring the closure of non-essential businesses directly caused it to incur significant losses and expenses, including extra expense.

Mena contends that COVID 19 is “physically impacting public and private property.” Plaintiff further ...

