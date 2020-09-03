STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

‘Skillets’ Restaurant Chain Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of a Florida breakfast chain has sued Colony Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to close or limit operations in its nine locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 27 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Skillets LLC d/b/a Skillets Restaurant says it incurred “physical loss or damage” to its insured property, triggering coverage under the Business Income, Civil Authority, Extended Business Income and Extra Expense provisions of its policy.

The presence of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login