N.Y. Federal Lawsuit Accuses Teva of Hiding ParaGard IUD’s Removal Risks

UTICA, N.Y. — Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and its affiliates have been sued in New York federal court by a woman who alleges that their ParaGard Intrauterine birth control device broke apart in her uterus during removal.

In an Aug. 31 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Vanesha Johnson says she was forced to undergo laparoscopic surgery to remove the remnants of the device, and that defendants failed to warn doctors and patients of the risk of removal.

ParaGard is an IUD device that can provide birth control up to 10 years

