Fireman’s Fund Seeks Costs Following Vacatur of $64 Million Reinsurance Judgment

UTICA, N.Y. — Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. has asked a New York federal judge to award it $756,566.83 in costs following vacatur of an adverse judgment in its reinsurance contract dispute with Utica Mutual Insurance Co. involving underlying asbestos losses.

In an Aug. 28 reply filed before Judge David N. Hurd of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, FFIC conceded that $3,146.35 of the costs are non-taxable, and deducted them from its original request for $759,713 in costs.

Judge Hurd, in July, vacated a $64,092,191.78 judgment issued in favor of Utica, following a 2nd ...

Associated Law Firms

Chaffetz Lindsey

Sidley Austin LLP



Associated Documents

Reply



