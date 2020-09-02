STORY FROM: Asbestos

Maryland High Court Adopts Daubert Admissibility Standard Over Current ‘Duplicative Analytical Process’

BALTIMORE –– Maryland’s highest court has adopted the Daubert admissibility standard, saying that its “‘jurisprudential drift’ has led to a duplicative analytical process and ‘muddied’ the waters of our approach to expert testimony.”

The Aug. 28 opinion from the Maryland Court of Appeals said that the prior standards, and the relationship between the two, held a “confusing grip on Maryland bench and bar.”

“What was originally set out in 1978 as a simple test for admissibility has become increasingly complex with the development of Daubert case law,” the court explained.

Ultimately, the court opined, a single standard by which ...

