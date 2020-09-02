STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Music Production Co. Says COVID-19 Closure Losses Covered Under Policy

CAMDEN, N.J. — The owner of a full-service music production company has sued Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. for coverage of COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that it sustained “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Aug. 28, Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group Inc. contends that the policy includes coverage for communicable disease “for direct physical loss or damage to Property Insured caused by or resulting from a covered communicable disease event at a location.”

Boulevard is a full-service music production ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



