Ind. Bar & Grill Sues Society Insurance, Says COVID-19 Business Losses Insured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Fort Wayne, Ind., bar and grill has filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, seeking coverage for losses it sustained when COVID-19-related civil authority orders forced it to temporarily cease dine-in services.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on Aug. 31, T&J 5th Down Inc. d/b/a Kaysan’s 5th Down Bar & Grill contends the orders caused it to suffer direct physical loss of its insured property within the meaning of its policy, resulting in substantial loss of business income.

“These losses are insured under several ...

