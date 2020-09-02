STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Sylvan Learning Center Owner Sues Markel Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

McALLEN, Texas — The owner of several Texas Sylvan Learning facilities has sued Markel Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders, arguing that the insurer denied its claims in bad faith.

In a petition removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Aug. 28, Renryder LLC d/b/a Sylvan Learning is seeking more than $200,000 in proceeds under its policy.

The lawsuit also names insurance agent Shepard Alliance Insurance Group LLC.

According to the complaint, Sylvan and its clients were barred from entering its insured ...

