STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Tour Company Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Demanding Refund of Travel Insurance Premium
September 2, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. — A tour company has moved to dismiss a Connecticut federal lawsuit accusing it of wrongly refusing to refund premiums paid for its travel insurance program, arguing that the plaintiff cannot represent a class because he is not a state resident.
In an Aug. 31 motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Tauck Inc. d/b/a Tauck World Discovery further contends that the plaintiff’s individual claim for violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act fails because he has no actual right to a refund.
Tuack, a family-owned company that specializes in ...
