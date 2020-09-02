STORY FROM: Asbestos

Jurors in California Currently Deliberating by Zoom in Asbestos Trial Against Honeywell

OAKLAND, Calif. –– Jurors weighing the claims in an asbestos lawsuit are currently deliberating remotely on Zoom, with warnings from the presiding judge not to “do any other work or perform any other activity while in deliberations.”

According to minutes logged on the California Superior Court for Alameda County docket, jurors began deliberations on Sept. 1, at which time they were placed in a “Deliberation Room,” or a “breakout room” on Zoom, while alternate jurors were put on telephone standby.

Jurors weighed the claims for approximately one hour before being admonished for the day. They were to return to the ...

Associated Documents

Minutes

Notice



Registered User Login