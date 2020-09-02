STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Phila. Optical Business Says COVID-19 Business Losses Covered Under Hartford Policy

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of two Philadelphia optical offices contends that Twin City Fire Insurance Co. is liable for business interruption losses it sustained when state and local lawmakers closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, ATCM Optical, Inc., Omega Optical, Inc., Omega Optical at Comcast Center LLC d/b/a Omega Optical says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage to its two insured locations, triggering coverage under its policy.

Plaintiff argues that the scientific community, and those personally ...

