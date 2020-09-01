STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

St. Louis Nail Salon Says Business Interruption Losses Covered Under Travelers Policy

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis nail salon has sued Travelers Insurance Company of America for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the mandated closure of all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ballas Nails & Spa LLC contends that the government closure orders triggered the Business Income and Extra Expense, Civil Authority, and Sue and Labor provisions of its policy.

“These orders, as they relate to the closure of ‘non-essential’ businesses, demonstrate an awareness on the part of both ...

Associated Law Firms

Molner Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



