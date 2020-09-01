STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Fertility Group Says COVID-19 Losses Not Excluded From Coverage

LOS ANGELES — A fertility center group has sued Transportation Insurance Co., alleging that business interruption losses caused by COVID-19 government closure orders, mandated social distancing, and fear and panic triggered by the pandemic, are covered under its policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Aug. 31, Fertility Centers of Orange County, a Medical Group Inc. (FCOC) accuses Transportation of denying its claim in bad faith without conducting any reasonable investigation.

According to the complaint, on March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring that all California ...

