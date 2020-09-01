STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Florida Arcade Bar Says COVID-19-Related Business Interruption Losses Covered
September 1, 2020
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida “retro arcade and bar” has sued Colony Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Aug. 28, MCML Holding Company LLC d/b/a Galaxy Bar says it has sustained covered losses as a result of the pandemic and government closure orders.
“As a result of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 pandemic, state and local governments issued executive orders, decrees, and mandates which prohibited and/or limited patrons, customers, ...
