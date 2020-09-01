STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philadelphia Pizza Shop Sues Sentinel for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia pizza restaurant has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., demanding coverage for business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Aug. 26, Maxie’s Pizza and Sub LLC contends that coverage is available under its policy’s Civil Authority provision, which provides benefits for loss of business income arising from state or local government agency actions.

“Plaintiff has coverage for risk of losses resulting from the acts of civil authority pursuant to the policy, which states, ...

Associated Law Firms

Wheeler DiUlio & Barnabei



Associated Documents

Complaint



