STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.J. Court Denies Summary Judgment to Defendants in Third-Party Asbestos-Containing Parts Dispute

TRENTON, N.J. ¬–– A New Jersey federal court has denied summary judgment to several defendants in an asbestos suit, concluding that there is a dispute of material fact over whether the defendants knew, or had reason to know, their integrated products “were likely to be dangerous for their intended uses.”

In the Aug. 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that there was “ample evidence that Defendants knew or should have known by the time their products were furnished to the Navy that exposure to asbestos dust could cause asbestosis or lung cancer.”

“Defendants ...

Associated Documents

Opinion



Registered User Login