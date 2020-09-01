STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Thai Restaurants Sue Oregon Mutual for COVID-19 Coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. has been sued in federal court by two high-end San Francisco Thai restaurants seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 and related government closure orders.

Plaintiffs Nari Suda LLC d/b/a Nari and Pakin Corp. d/b/a Kin Khao filed the class action complaint on Aug. 27 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, contending that coverage is available under the “Lost Business Income” and “Civil Authority” provisions of their policies.

“The Orders prohibited the physical access to, use of, and operations at and by the Restaurants, their employees, and ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Office of Alexandrea L. Foote

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP

Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Slachter



Associated Documents

Complaint



