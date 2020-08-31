STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Outpatient Surgery, Rehab Centers Sue Hartford, Agent for COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — A group of outpatient surgery and rehabilitation centers have sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses they sustained when they were forced to cease providing non-emergency services in compliance with COVID-19 government stay-at-home orders.

The complaint, removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Aug. 26, also names plaintiffs’ insurance agent, HUB International Insurance Services, as a defendant.

Plaintiffs are Casa Colina, Inc., Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, Casa Colina Centers for Rehabilitation, Inc., Casa Colina Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, Inc., Casa Colina Centers for ...

Associated Documents

Notice of Removal



Registered User Login