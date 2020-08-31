STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Health Food Restaurant Chain Sues Aspen for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — A Miami health food restaurant chain has sued Aspen Specialty Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to limit operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 27, Carrot Love LLC d/b/a Carrot Express contends that its policy’s exclusion for losses arising from “ordinance or law” is ambiguous, and that Aspen’s reliance on the exclusion in denying coverage was improper.

On March 17, Carrot Express closed its dining rooms in compliance with ...

Associated Law Firms

Cernitz Shanbron LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



