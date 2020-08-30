STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurer Moves to Dismiss Health Insurer’s Breach of Contract Action

GAVELSTON, Texas — American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) has moved to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of wrongly denying a reinsurance claim for reimbursement of a patient’s pre-heart transplant hospital care, arguing that the plaintiff has failed to include all parties to the reinsurance agreement at issue.

In an Aug. 21 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, ANIC further argues that Health First Health Plans Inc. also improperly asserts a claim under Section 542.060 of the Texas Insurance Code, because the provision applies to first-party claims, not reinsurance claims.

Health First provided ...

