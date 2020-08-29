STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Applied Underwriters Awarded $20,396 in Costs Following Summary Judgment Ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has awarded $20,396 in costs to Applied Underwriters Captive Risk Assurance Company Inc. and its affiliates, one year after awarding them summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting their EquityComp Workers’ compensation program and reinsurance participation agreement.

In an Aug. 25 order, Judge William Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California held that that costs for making copies of $10,153.46, as well as the uncontested costs of $10,252.48, will be allowed for defendants and are taxed against plaintiff.

Pet Food Express sued AUCRA, Applied Underwriters Inc., and California ...

