STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Optometry Practice Says COVID-19 Contamination Caused Insurable Damage

CHICAGO — An optometry practice has sued Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co. for business interruption losses it sustained after its insured property was contaminated by the COVID-19 virus and civil authority orders required it to stop providing all non-emergency services.

In an Aug. 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Steven A. Udesky OD and Associates P.C. d/b/a Northbrook Family Eye Care contends that it sustained “direct physical loss” as required by the policy.

NF Eye Care provides optometry services including eye exams, medical services, and eyewear services at its commercial property. ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



