STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Dental Appliance Manufacturer Sues Continental for COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — A California-based manufacturer of dental appliances has sued Continental Casualty Co. in federal court in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In an Aug. 27 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Selane Products Inc. contends that the actual presence of the virus in or around its insured properties constitutes “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by its policy.

Selane further asserts that the ...

