STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Periodontics Practice Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey periodontics practice has filed a proposed class action against the Cincinnati Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses it incurred when it was forced to stop performing all non-emergency procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Associates in Periodontics PLC contends that government orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus caused it to suffer “accidental physical loss” of its insured property.

Plaintiffs contends that the presence of COVID-19 caused direct physical loss of and/or damage ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



