STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Furniture Store Says Society Insurance Liable for COVID-19 Losses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A family-owned Chicago furniture store has sued Society Insurance for business interruption losses caused by COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders, arguing that it sustained insured physical loss and damage.

In an Aug. 21 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Roy’s Furniture Building LLC further asserts that its losses do not fall within any of the policies’ exclusions.

The store says it was forced to close as a result of COVID-19 and government stay-at-home orders on March 21. It was permitted to reopen on May 29, but ...

