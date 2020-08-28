STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Church Congregant Drops Negligent Boiler Inspection Action Against Reinsurer

BOSTON — A man who was injured after falling into an uncovered boiler sump pit at his church has agreed to drop his lawsuit against Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB), in which he accused the reinsurer of failing to properly inspect the boiler, which was a requirement under a reinsurance policy covering the system.

The parties filed a stipulation of dismissal of the case with prejudice in the U.S. District Court for the District for Massachusetts on Aug. 21.

According to the Feb. 28 complaint, the boiler, located at the South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, Mass., was ...

Associated Documents

Stipulation



Registered User Login