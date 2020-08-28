STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Parties in $1.7 Million Reinsurance Case Seek Status Conference

NEW YORK - The parties in a $1.7 million reinsurance action involving an underlying asbestos settlement have asked a New York federal judge to schedule a telephonic status conference to discuss "the steps needed to move the matter forward."

In a July 30 letter to Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, counsel for Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. noted that the last conference with the court took place more than four years ago, on April 7, 2016.

The parties’ renewed cross-motions for summary judgment were filed in May 2016, and ...

