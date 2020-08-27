STORY FROM: Asbestos

Louisiana Federal Court Tosses Non-Intentional Tort Claims in Asbestos Suit, Denies Other Avondale Challenges

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has issued a series of orders in which it both denied challenges to asbestos claims by Avondale but also granted efforts to obtain summary judgment on non-intentional tort wrongful death claims.

In one of the separate Aug. 26 orders, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana opined that genuine issues of material fact exist as to the challenged claims that preclude summary judgment. However, in another, it found that the exclusive remedy provision of the LHWCA barred the non-intentional wrongful death claims.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf ...

Associated Documents

Settlement Order

LHWCA Order

Punitive Order



Registered User Login