STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Defers Lifting Stay on Cases Despite Concerns that Bayer has Effectively ‘Terminated’ $10 Billion Settlement Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket will not lift a stay of the proceedings, a move that was requested by plaintiffs’ counsel in letters sent to the MDL judge, in which the attorneys expressed concern that Bayer has effectively “terminated” the more than $10 billion settlement agreement announced in June.

In a hearing before Hon. Vice Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that ended just moments ago and was viewed by HarrisMartin Publishing, several attorneys representing plaintiffs in Roundup litigation at both the federal and state level indicated ...

