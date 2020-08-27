STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Federal Judge Remands Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to State Court

PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has remanded a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a Pittsburgh restaurant against Motorists Mutual Insurance Co., finding the action “raises novel insurance coverage issues under Pennsylvania law which are best reserved for the state court to resolve in the first instance."

In an Aug. 27 order, Senior Judge Nora B. Fischer of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania held that “the Commonwealth’s interest in this and similar litigation is paramount such that a remand to state court is the appropriate course in this case.”

In a complaint originally filed in ...

Associated Law Firms

Burns White

Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Order



