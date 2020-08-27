STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Generali Seeks Dismissal of Travel Insurance Lawsuit, Contends Partial Refund Not Owed

NEW YORK — Generali US Branch has moved to dismiss a lawsuit in which a Florida man accuses it of wrongly refusing to refund his premium for post-departure coverage after his European cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 24 motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the insurer, joined by defendant Generali Global Assistance, contends that the policy, which the plaintiff had an opportunity to examine and cancel for a full refund, clearly stated that the premium is non-refundable.

“Plaintiff did not cancel the Policy ...

Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login