STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Restaurant’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Transferred to Ore. Federal Court

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has transferred a Seattle restaurant’s business interruption coverage action to Oregon where the defendant, Oregon Mutual Insurance Co., resides.

In an Aug. 25 order granting the parties’ joint request for transfer, Judge Robert S. Lasnik of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington concluded that transfer “serves the convenience of the parties and witnesses and the interests of justice and judicial economy.”

The judge further ordered that the action will be related to another COVID-19 coverage action, Ventures LLC v. Oregon Mutual Ins. Co., No. 3:20-cv-00630-HZ) (D. Or.), which is ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login