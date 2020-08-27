STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Limo Co. Sues Cincinnati Indemnity, Says COVID-19 Caused ‘Direct Physical Loss’

CHICAGO — A Chicago limo company has sued The Cincinnati Indemnity Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to cease operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Aug. 20, Windy City Limousine Company LLC contends that the virus and government orders caused it to sustain “direct physical loss” of its insured property.

The policy defines “property damage” as “physical injury to tangible property, including all resulting loss of use of that property” ...

Associated Law Firms

Corboy & Demetrio PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login