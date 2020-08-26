STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas City Businesses Sue Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The owners of a Kansas City theatre, a distillery and two restaurants have sued the Cincinnati Insurance Co. for business interruption losses caused by COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders, arguing that they sustained insured physical loss and damage.

In an Aug. 24 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, plaintiffs further assert that their losses do not fall within any of the policies’ exclusions.

Plaintiffs are Jacob Rieger & Company LLC, Heim Master Tenant LLC, and Heim Building LLC; Tiger Notions Inc. d/b/a Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen, ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



