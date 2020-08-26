STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Gartner Seeks Interlocutory Appeal of Jurisdictional Ruling in COVID-19 Case

HOUSTON — Gartner Inc. is seeking interlocutory appeal of a ruling that Texas courts have jurisdiction over U.S. Specialty Insurance Co.’s lawsuit disclaiming liability for research firm Gartner Inc.’s COVID-19-related event cancellations beyond the $150 million policy limit.

In an Aug. 24 motion filed before Judge Lynn N. Hughes of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Gartner seeks to certify to the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals the question of whether a Texas court can assert specific jurisdiction over a nonresident policyholder solely because the insured might reasonably have foreseen that its policy would be ...

Associated Law Firms

Anderson & Kreiger LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Reed Smith LLP



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login