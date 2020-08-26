STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Tenn. Dental Practice Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss or Damage’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga, Tenn., dental practice has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on Aug. 24, SFDG LLC, d/b/a Shallowford Family Dental Group contends that its losses arise from “physical loss or damage,” triggering coverage under its policy.

On March 23, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee prohibited dentistry practices in the state from performing any non-emergency dental or oral procedures including hygiene visits, cosmetic procedures, ...

Associated Law Firms

Frazer PLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login