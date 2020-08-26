STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Law Firm Sues Sentinel, Hartford for COVID-19 Losses

CAMDEN, N.J. — A Cherry Hill, N.J., law firm has sued its insurer, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic rendered it “unable to use its property for its intended purpose.”

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Aug. 24, the firm of Stern & Esenberg P.C. accuses Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent company The Hanover Group of breaching its policy by denying its claim for coverage.

Stern argues that coverage for its insured losses is available under ...

Associated Law Firms

Mattleman Weinroth & Miller

Steptoe & Johnson LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



