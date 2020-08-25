STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Calif. Appellate Court Affirms Summary Judgment for Defendants in Glass/Metal Exposure Suit

LOS ANGELES –– A California appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of several defendants from a glass and metal exposure lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to establish a triable issue of material fact that the products supplied by the companies were not finished products that would not have been manipulated in a way that would release harmful, airborne particles.

The Aug. 12 opinion from the California Second District Court of Appeal, Division 4, affirmed summary judgment awarded to PRL Aluminum, PRL Glass Systems, GlasPro, Glasswerks, and Pilkington.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Oscar Molina, contending ...

