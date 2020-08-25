STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Suffolk University Hit with Proposed Class Action Demanding Tuition Refunds

BOSTON — The mother of a Suffolk University student has filed a proposed class action accusing the college of improperly refusing to refund a portion of tuition and fees after it transitioned to remote classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, plaintiff Mary Ann Foti says Suffolk University “has not delivered the educational services, facilities, access and/or opportunities” she and the putative class paid for.

“The online learning options being offered to Suffolk students are subpar in practically every aspect, including the lack of facilities, materials, ...

Associated Law Firms

Pastor Law Office LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



