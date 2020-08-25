STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Entertainment Venue Giant Cordish Sues Affiliated FM for COVID-19 Losses

BALTIMORE — A commercial real estate developer specializing in sports and entertainment venues has sued Affiliated FM Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on Aug. 21, Cordish Companies Inc. contends that the virus and orders have triggered coverage under the Attraction Property, Civil Authority and Supply Chain extensions of its all-risk policy, as well as the Rental Income provision.

